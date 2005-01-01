2017 EU-wide transparency exercise EBA sees a more resilient EU banking sector but challenges in NPLs, IT security and long-term profitability remain The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its tenth report on risks and vulnerabilities in the EU banking sector. The report is accompanied by the 2017 EU-wide transparency exercise, which provides key data in a comparable and accessible format for 132 banks across the EU. The data shows further resilience in the EU banking sector amid a benign macroeconomic and financial environment, with an additional strengthening of the capital position, an improvement of asset quality and a slight increase of profitability. However, further progress on NPLs is needed whilst the long-term sustainability of prevailing business models remains a challenge. The importance of robust data management and IT and operational resilience is also a priority. EBA announces details of its 2017 EU-wide transparency exercise The European Banking Authority (EBA) announced today that it will publish data for its fourth annual EU-wide transparency exercise in December 2017 together with the Risk Assessment Report (RAR). Nearly 600000 data points in total on more than 130 banks will be released, covering all key balance sheet items. The transparency exercise is part of the EBA's efforts to foster market discipline, improve the understanding of the EU banking system and ensures both a detailed snap shot and consistent time series.